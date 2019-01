PETALING JAYA: Scomi Energy Services Bhd’s unit Scomi Sosma Sdn Bhd is planning to dispose its entire stake in Scomi Anticor SAS to Vink + Co GMBH Handelsgesellschaft UND CO KG for US$3.7 million (RM15.2 million).

Incorporated in France, Scomi Anticor is involved in the business of manufacturing and selling niche production chemicals primarily in Congo, Nigeria and Gabon.

The sale of Scomi Anticor is expected to result in a gain of US$2.3 million for Scomi Energy. The original acquisition in Scomi Anticor was undertaken in August 2006 for a total consideration of approximately RM4.9 million, it told the stock exchange today.

The proceeds from the sale will be utilised for working capital requirements and repayment of borrowings of the group.

The gain on sale of Scomi Anticor is expected to have a positive impact on the group’s financial results for the financial year ending March 31.

The proposed transaction is expected to be completed by Jan 31.