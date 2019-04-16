Scomi: We’re still exploring various corporate exercises

PETALING JAYA: Scomi Group Bhd said it is still exploring various proposed corporate exercises aimed at strengthening its balance sheet and financial position.

It was responding to a business weekly article which states that Scomi is close to securing its investor.

In a filing with the stock exchange, Scomi said its corporate exercise may include a proposed capital reconstruction and recapitalisation exercise, where necessary.

“However, as of the date of this announcement, this matter has not been deliberated by the board of directors of the company. In the event that any decision is made in relation thereto, the requisite announcement will be made accordingly.”

“We are cognisant of the need for proper dissemination of information to the public and will release announcement on Bursa Securities on any material issue on a timely basis as required by the Main Market Listing Requirements of the Bursa Securities,” it added.

For the third quarter ended December 31, 2018, Scomi reported a lower net loss of RM22.03 million from RM48.41 million in the previous corresponding period, while nine-month net loss narrowed to RM75.55 million from RM90.58 million a year ago.

At the noon break, the stock was down 4.8% to 10 sen on 5.07 million shares done.