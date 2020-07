PETALING JAYA: Supercomnet Technologies Bhd’s (Scomnet) latest cathether for cardiovascular use “D*Clot HD rotational thrombectomy catheter” has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration.

With the greenlight, the group can now start manufacturing the catheter for its client, a medical device distributor based in Denmark, which supplies medical devices to hospitals and other end-users in Europe, Asia and the US.

It stated that the development is in line with Scomnet’s push to expand into new markets and acquire new clients as we diversify our corporate footprint globally.

“At the same time, we also strive to solidify our position in our current markets, making us one of the leading OEM automotive cable and medical device players,” Scomnet said in a statement today.

For FY2019, the group’s revenue achieved an all-time-high of RM122.97 million, a 39.3% increase from the previous year.

Similarly, it also achieved its best ever net profit of RM19.38 million, close to a 74% increase year-on-year, due to improvements in sales from existing customers.

The group pointed out that several of its products are utilised in the treatment of Covid-19.