Seacera falls into PN17 status

PETALING JAYA: Seacera Holdings Bhd has become a Practice Note 17 (PN17) company after it defaulted in a payment of principal and profits to AmBank Islamic Bhd and is unable to provide a solvency declaration to Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd (Bursa Securities).

Trading in Seacera’s shares was suspended at 11.48am today after Bursa Securities approved its suspension. The stock was last traded at 31.5 sen.

The default in payment is for an amount of RM253,451 which is due today in respect of a bankers’ acceptance facility granted by AmBank. As at today, the group’s total facilities outstanding with Ambank is RM22.15 million.

Seacera previously said it is in dire need for funds to address its liquidity concerns, including for the repayment of its current debt obligations towards various stakeholders including trade payables, other payables and financial institutions as well as its ongoing working capital requirements.

“The group’s total liabilities (excluding deferred tax liabilities) as at Dec 31, 2018 stand at RM99.43 million; and liquid assets (in the form of cash and cash equivalents) stand at RM5.47 million only which is insufficient for the group to meet its financial obligations as well as working capital requirements,” Seacera said, adding that the bank balance as at April 25, 2019 which can be utilised towards repayment of bank borrowings is RM110,000 only.

It is in the midst of assessing and devising a comprehensive plan to address the group’s current financial concerns which may include restructuring all its banking facilities.

“The company is looking into formulating a regularisation plan to address its PN17 status and will make the necessary announcement on the regularisation plan in due course,” Seacera said.

A week ago, Seacera’s single largest shareholder Datuk William Tan Wei Lian pledged to inject RM30 million or more, to resolve the company’s cash flow and credit liabilities.