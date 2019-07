PETALING JAYA: Seacera Group Bhd has been served with a winding up statutory notice by Suong Sdn Bhd for a sum of RM15.53 million.

This is in relation to the outstanding rental, goods and services tax and agreed liquidated damages pursuant to the breaches of the tenancy agreement dated August 4, 2016 for its factory in Selayang, Selangor.

Secera said Suong is one of the settlement creditors as announced on January 16, 2016, of which the debt settlement agreement lapsed on May 6, 2019 as announced on May 24, 2019.

Secera shall be deemed as unable to pay for the demanded sum if it is not settled within the stipulated statutory time frame of 21 days from the date of receipt of the statutory demand.

Seacera said except for the alleged claim on the liquidated ascertained damages, the rental amount has been fully provided for in the financial statements.

“The impact on the company if the demanded sum is not fully settled or any failure in the settlement negotiation within the 21 given days is the winding proceedings including the winding up petition.”

It is seeking the necessary legal advice to resolve and/or defend against the above matter.

“Further material development on the matter will be announced accordingly.”