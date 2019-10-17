Six Seacera shareholders seek to remove nine directors

PETALING JAYA: Six shareholders of Seacera Group Bhd, a Practice Note 17 (PN 17) company, has called for an extraordinary general meeting of the company to remove nine directors and appoint six new ones.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Seacera said the meeting was being called by JS Portfolio Sdn Bhd, Mak Hon Leong, Ong Eng Taik, Ng Wai Yuan, Datin Sek Chian Nee and Low Swee Foong but did not disclose the reason the EGM was being called.

According to the meeting resolutions, the six shareholders named above are seeking to remove Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Embong, Zulqarnain Lukman, Koo Kien Yoon, Datuk Nik Ismail Nik Yusoff, Datuk Ismail Ahmad, Mazlan Mohamad, Zamri Mohd Ramli, Ishak Ismail and Saharom Mohd Adas as directors with immediate effect.

The resolutions also sought to appoint Rizvi Abdul Halim, Datin Ida Suzaini Abdullah, Marzuki Hussain, Tan Lee Chin, Ong and Ramnath Sundaram to be appointed as directors of the company with immediate effect.

“The company is seeking legal advice on the above and further announcement will be made on the development thereof accordingly, if any,” Seacera said in the filing. The EGM will be held on Dec 3.

It should be noted that this is not the first time Seacera shareholders have called for a meeting to remove some of its directors and appoint new ones.

In March this year, the group released an EGM notice for a meeting to be held on April 29, however, the elected chairman had adjourned the EGM to a later date.