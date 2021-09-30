Searches surge by over 13x for Langkawi: Airbnb

PETALING JAYA: Searches on Airbnb for Langkawi surged by over 13 times month-over-month in the week of Sept 13, 2021 when the travel bubble to the popular archipelago was launched.

In the same period, searches for Airbnb stays in Port Dickson increased over 360% month-over-month, while searches for stays in Malacca grew 270%.

Airbnb is seeing surging interest in domestic stays as Malaysians look forward to traveling with the platform once more, following the introduction of new domestic travel bubbles and the gradual relaxing of travel restrictions.

The top five most-searched destinations include, in order of ranking – Subang Jaya, Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Johor Baru, and Penang.

More Malaysians are opting for longer domestic getaways of one week and longer, to make up for the past year at home. Larger Airbnb stays also saw a surge in popularity, as Malaysian guest searches for villas increased by almost 2.5 times in the week of Sept 13, up from six months ago.

Airbnb general manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan Amanpreet Bajaj said Malaysians have been eagerly anticipating the return of domestic travel as the company’s data shows strong and positive travel sentiment amidst the easing restrictions.

“Airbnb is committed to support the 12MP strategies to rejuvenate the tourism industry and help to drive safe and meaningful travel as we collectively pave the way for Malaysia’s tourism rebound in a way that benefits local communities,“ he said in a statement today.

Airbnb today launched its new #RaikanMalaysia campaign that aims to energise Malaysia’s tourism recovery in H2 2021 and beyond, in line with the 12th Malaysia Plan’s strategies to revitalise the industry and boost domestic tourism.