Securities Commission seeks industry feedback on regulatory framework for digital asset wallet providers

PETALING JAYA: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) is seeking industry feedback on the regulatory framework for digital asset wallet providers, which will complement the existing frameworks for digital asset exchange and initial exchange offering.

Digital asset wallet providers are persons who provide custody or storage services on behalf of digital asset owners. Such providers play an important role within the ecosystem in safeguarding the digital assets of the client.

“In this regard, existing digital asset wallet providers or any interested parties are hereby requested to contact the SC for an engagement on their current business operations, and/or to provide any feedback on the framework for digital asset wallet providers. Existing providers and interested persons should contact the SC to arrange for an engagement session not later than Aug 14, 2020,“ SC said in a statement.

Once finalised, the regulatory framework for digital asset wallet providers will be included as part of the Guidelines on Digital Assets.