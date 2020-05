PETALING JAYA: Sedania Innovator Bhd, through its special purpose vehicle Esports Players League (ESPL) is expanding its footprint into Latin America through its partnership with Mexico’s premier experience brand Arena Esports Pro Gaming, Panama’s and Columbia’s vibrant esports community Versus Esports and Ecuador’s grassroots esports community BrooTV.

Sedania founder and managing director Datuk Azrin Mohd Noor said it started ESPL with the objective of having a global online ecosystem for tournaments, brands, publishers, teams, and players with a focus on grassroots community engagement.

“With all big sporting events currently in a shuddering halt, and more than one billion people forced to stay at home worldwide, we believe this is the right time to expand our capabilities. With these partnerships across Latin America, ESPL will be able to reach its objective by moving into fast-growing regions in competitive gaming, reaching further heights as the Latin American market alone has over 45 million viewers in competitive gaming and profits over US$32 million (RM138 million),” he said in a statement today.

Arena Esports Pro Gaming aspires to implement the unique, mobile and online-focused tournaments and esports content of ESPL to gaming fans throughout Mexico as a leading contributor in esports. In the past, Mexico has consistently proven its ability in helping brands, sponsors, pro-players, esports teams, and affiliated organisations in amplifying their efforts regionally and was ranked 12th in the world by consultancy Newzoo and, in 2020, Mexico City was named the “esports hotspot” for its growth and future potential by Esports BAR.

ESPL is co-founded by Azrin, mobile game developer iCandy Interactive Limited founder Lau Kin Wai and former eSports.com CEO Michael Broda.

The first ESPL season is currently scheduled from June to November of this year, with concrete details coming soon. To date, they have signed partnership agreements in Malaysia, Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama and India as part of the global rollout of the Esports Players League in 2020.

This year alone, they have secured backing from 500 Startups early March, and entered into a strategic partnership with India’s most popular mobile wallet provider, Paytm First Games, mid April.

Previously, ESPL had announced partners including eGG Network - the largest esports TV network in Southeast Asia and Australia that reaches 100 million TV viewers - and Malaysia’s Axis Esports.