Sedania offers digital solutions to two recipients of M’sia’s digital banking licences

PETALING JAYA: Sedania Innovator Bhd’s fintech arm Sedania As Salam Capital Sdn Bhd is offering a full suite of digital banking solutions to two recipients of Malaysia’s digital banking licences.

The recipients are Aeon Credit Service (M) Bhd, which currently uses Sedania As Salam’s integrated tawarruq trading solution for Islamic financial institutions; and another client which secured a conventional digital banking licence.

Sedania As Salam CEO Khairul Nisa Ismail (pix) said it is supporting its clients to roll out market-ready solutions within the stipulated time.

“Additionally, we are keen to explore the possibility of partnering with the other three new digital banking licence holders.

“As it is, we have been powering more than 80 clients with our patented API-based digital commodities platform that enables straight through processing capabilities for Islamic consumer retail products.”

Nisa added that Sedania As Salam’s digital akad sets SASC apart from other peers in the market and the region as it helps Islamic banking sectors to connect with customers for akad processes and subsequently, enable faster turnaround times for financing disbursements.

Among the notable tech partners that Sedania As Salam has partnered with include Swiss fintech Crealogix and German software company Mambu.

Meanwhile, RHB Banking Group has partnered with ManagePay Services Sdn Bhd (MPay) to provide electronic payment solutions to businesses.

It leverages API to enable micro small and medium enterprises and corporate customers to accept various bank and e-wallet transactions via RHB DuitNow QR, which is available through MPay’s EFTPOS and Smart Android Terminal.

Merchants are also able to capture all DuitNow QR transactions and reconcile these easily within their payment system, including those made via the terminal payment systems.