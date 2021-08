PETALING JAYA: Sedania Innovator Bhd, through one of its associate companies Esports Pty Ltd (ESPL), yesterday announced that the company has secured trademark registrations in EU countries.

The exercise is seen as vital in protecting registration of intellectual property in all 27 EU countries. With the initiated exercise, ESPL is strengthening its position as the key player in the esports ecosystem in the region.

The ESPL network has access to a global audience of over 91 million with strategic partners across 16 countries. The network is now serving five regions including MENA, Europe, South Asia, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

Sedania founder and managing director Datuk Azrin Mohd Noor said the trademark registration is part of its move for dominant market expansion. With this, ESPL is establishing its commercial presence in EU countries.

Industry experts have predicted that esports is expected to continue growing rapidly over the next five years, projected to reach US$1.6 billion revenue by 2023. According to a report from Newzoo, the esports audience will grow to over 645 million globally by 2023.

“The numbers will continue to proliferate. Our effort in obtaining the trademark registration in all EU countries is one of the key steps in protecting our global brand internationally. It is important for ESPL to uniquely distinguish ourselves and at the same time safeguard the interest of our growing number of users. With this, we are confident that ESPL will continue to grow its brand presence in the right direction.”

Sedania had stated that their ESPL’s Pre Series A fundraising round surpassed its target. The capital growth of ESPL was stated to have grown by 8.8 times in less than two years. Sedania also noted that ESPL have attracted a diverse base of institutional investors across Europe and Asia with companies such as RightBridge Ventures, Warner Music Asia, and Genting subscribing to the fundraising round.

“In a short period of time, ESPL has cemented itself attracting significant support from investors and partners all around the world,” added Azrin.

ESPL is co-founded by Azrin, iCandy Interactive Limited founder Lau Kin Wai, and former eSports.com CEO Michael Broda.

“The strict regulations and tedious process of getting the application granted by the trademark association is a testament that ESPL is fully committed in strengthening the company’s unique and established position globally. This new chapter will open roads for future collaborations and unlock new synergistic opportunities,” said Azrin.