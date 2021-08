PETALING JAYA: Sedania Innovator Bhd’s 51%-owned subsidiary Offspring Inc Sdn Bhd has expanded to Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Moldova in its global expansion.

“The emergence of the five new markets follows the launch of Offspring’s webstore in Russia. Today, Offspring Inc is available in 17 export countries across four regions including North America, Africa, Europe and Asia,“ it said in a statement today.

It said Offspring is projected to generate RM26 million per annum of market share in the next few years from the collective annual birth rates amounting to 790,000 newborns in these five countries.

Sedania founder and managing director Datuk Azrin Mohd Noor said the business expansion in those five new markets was driven entirely by its international partner in Russia.

“The demand for high quality premium products is increasing in the neighbouring countries, and Russia has taken the forefront step in delivering them to the consumers.

“Russia is one of our top international partners recording steady growth of over 250% since 2019. This means that Offspring has auto established itself in the market through the quality recognition of its product hence strengthening the trust within its international partner and the targeted consumers,“ he said.

Kazakhstan is one of the promising markets for Offspring. In 2020, the largest country in Central Asia recorded a notable rise in overall income levels with income per capita close to US$27,000 (RM114,102). Its birth rate is the highest among those five countries with nearly 420,000 newborns, and estimated to increase at a promising pace in the upcoming years.

“The demand for organic and safe products for newborns have ballooned in Kazakhstan. This trend is anticipated to attract more and more parents to opt for high quality safe products for their babies. And Offspring through its organic and eco-friendly products matches this rising demand,” Azrin said.

The company has set up social media accounts in respective countries to ensure consumers obtain useful information about Offspring’s latest products. All purchases from these countries including Russia are available through several top online platforms such as wildberries.ru and ozon.ru.

Offspring Inc is a health tech company focusing on early child care solutions, among which producing high quality organic baby products. Offspring Inc offers products such as eco-friendly baby diapers, biodegradable wet wipes, baby care essentials and household products that use non-toxic, organic and plant based ingredients.