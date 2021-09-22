Sedania sets foot in Bahrain for Middle East expansion

PETALING JAYA: Sedania Innovator Bhd has established a foothold in the Middle East market with the expansion into Bahrain via its 51%-owned health tech subsidiary Offspring Inc Sdn Bhd.

Sedania founder and managing director Datuk Azrin Mohd Noor stated that the group’s plan will focus on strengthening brand presence whilst fulfilling demand from the new market by working closely with its counterparts in Bahrain.

“We received a substantial order from Bahrain the minute our partnership agreement was finalised. The Middle East market has huge potential with an extensive taste for high quality products. We believe Offspring’s range of products will be well placed here,” he said in a statement today.

Moving forward, Offspring plans to expand into neighbouring countries such as Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia as well as the UAE and it has projected a market share valued at RM35 million per month.

Azin believes Bahrain is a strategic location for Sedania to scale its presence and capitalise on growth opportunities around the Gulf.

“Offspring is in an excellent position as we enter a new stage of growth. As more parents opt for safer, toxic-free and eco-friendly products, the demand for eco-friendly and organic goods is expanding faster than ever.”

He relayed Offspring has strategically placed itself in various regions in the last few months with presence in Asia, Europe, America and the Middle East.

“Offspring’s Middle East journey is a vital step after our successful expansion into various high-growth markets. This is a reiteration of the company’s mission in widening our global footprint in line with our continued growth strategy,” said the founder.

He is confident that Bahrain will be a key component to its growth story in the Gulf region.