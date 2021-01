PETALING JAYA: See Hup Consolidated Bhd’s 51%-owned subsidiary SH Moment Builder Sdn Bhd (SHM) today accepted a RM99.01 million contract from China Communications Construction (ECRL) Sdn Bhd for the construction and completion of part of the subgrade works of Package 1, Section 4 for the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL).

SHM is principally involved in construction works and supply of various mechanical equipment.

The project will commence on March 1, 2021 and the duration of the project is 28 months. The project will be funded via internally generated funds and/or external borrowings.