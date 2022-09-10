Selangor aviation show surpasses RM1 bln transaction value target: Teng

SUBANG: The three-day Selangor Aviation Show 2022 (SAS2022) has secured RM1.7 billion in business deals as at 11 am today, surpassing this year’s RM1 billion target.

Selangor State Executive Councillor for Industry and Trade Datuk Teng Chang Kim said the positive transaction value exceeded the show’s event last year due to higher industry and public interest as well as the reopening of borders.

“We expected the transaction value to be RM700 million (initial target) for this year but in the past two days, the value of the accumulated amount increased to RM800 million.

“I believe there are still more transactions that will take place as SAS2022 will end at 6 pm today,” he told the media after the memorandum of understanding and memorandum of agreement signing ceremony between several domestic and international aviation-related companies here today.

Teng said the number of visitors registered to participate in SAS2022 had reached 16,000 people from the first day, of which 12,000 were members of the public.

“So, here we can see a lively response from the visitors who attended... this is the first time we saw a lot of people coming to this show.

“Visitors can not only see small and large planes, private planes, various types of drones (which are used for different industries), but they can also gain knowledge and gather information about the aviation industry,” he added.

The SAS 2022 was officiated by the Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, accompanied by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

The event was organised by Invest Selangor as a networking platform for aerospace industry players, especially the business and general aviation players, to re-energise their business in the region.

The 2022 installation has attracted strong local representation as well as international players from Thailand, Indonesia, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Brazil, Canada, France, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Nigeria, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Teng said SAS 2022 housed 40 static aircraft displays with the participation of 64 exhibitors. - Bernama