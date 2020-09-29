Selangor Dredging takes prudent approach in face of market volatility, economic uncertainties

PETALING JAYA: Niche boutique developer Selangor Dredging Bhd (SDB) is adopting a prudent approach for the next 12 months in view of volatile market conditions and economic uncertainties, its chairman Eddy Chieng said at the group’s annual general meeting today.

He explained that the group navigated a very challenging environment with external uncertainties, weaker economic conditions as well as the resulting movement control order (MCO) which was implemented in Malaysia from March 18, and a similar measure in Singapore from April 4.

Managing director Teh Lip Kim said SDB has embarked on various cost-savings measures, including a 20% reduction in director’s fees.

“In our efforts to become more prudent, various departments have also been directed to trim operational costs”, said Teh, adding that employees are multitasking.

The group’s hotel implemented cost cutting measures by reducing outsourced workers, freezing various positions in food and beverage and engineering, and operational expenses by saving energy.

On upcoming launches, Teh said SDB plans to launch a project in Singapore called Myra towards end-2020.

“Myra would be located at Meyappa Chettiar Road and Woodsville Close in District 13. Compromising only 85 residences in 12 storeys, this freehold development is located 150 metres from the Potong Pasir MRT station,” she said.

In Malaysia, the pipeline includes two distinct projects: condo villas in Serdang and Melawati – just on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur.

For FY20 ended March 31, 2020, the group registered a net loss of RM4.48 million, compared with a net profit of RM 24.42 million in the previous corresponding period, due to one-off impairment costs for four pieces of land held for development amounting to a total of RM14 million.

During the year under review, the group focused primarily on unsold stock for completed developments together with developments under construction.

Teh said the group will continue with marketing efforts for its existing projects, namely SqWhere and UNA in Malaysia, together with JUI Residences and One Draycott in Singapore.