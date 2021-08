PETALING JAYA: Selangor International Business Summit 2021 (SIBS 2021) has been rescheduled to Nov 18-21 due to the current Covid-19 situation in Malaysia, according to Invest Selangor Bhd.

SIBS 2021 will be presented in a hybrid form, with the physical event happening at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, and the virtual live event on www.selangorbusinesshub.my portal.

“The hybrid event is to enable businesses to network with stakeholders worldwide despite travel restrictions due to the pandemic,“ said the organisers.

It assured the summit will comply with the safety guidelines laid out by the National Security Council.

Trade visitor who are unable to attend the event physically can access a selection of on-demand content via the B2B business matching feature on the virtual SIBS portal, which include an interactive user chat interface to network virtually with potential partners.