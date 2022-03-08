Selangor sees Expo 2020 Dubai as a platform to strengthen relationship

DUBAI: Invest Selangor Bhd officially kicked off the Selangor Week at the Malaysia Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai from March 6-12 at the pavilion.

Selangor Week aims to not only position Selangor as the most advanced state in Malaysia but also provide a platform to strengthen its relations and share ideas with 192 participating countries. The opening of Selangor Week was also attended by His Highness Tengku Amir Shah ibni Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, the crown prince of Selangor.

Selangor has always aspired to be the best investment destination in the region and in fact, it has been an economic powerhouse in Malaysia for over a decade. Selangor also keeps on developing favourable ecosystems for industries to set up their operations in the state.

Its strategic location with two major international airports and the Asean’s second largest container port (Port Klang), as well as several advanced domestic rail, road and air that links to economic centres within the country, makes the state one of the most attractive business hubs to connect investors to Asean and global markets.

Additionally, Selangor also boasts about 3.6 million workforce, who are largely skilled and multilingual. At Expo 2020, Selangor’s strength and sustainability efforts will be at the forefront to push for investments in key priority sectors.

Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (Mosti), with its lead agency, the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Centre (MGTC), successfully curated 26 weekly thematic trade and business programmes at the Malaysia Pavilion. In total, Malaysia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is supported and participated by 21 ministries, 70 agencies and five state governments, including Selangor, bringing weekly business delegates from multiple sectors.

The office of the consul general of Malaysia in Dubai offers the services to ensure smooth execution of the various programmes and activities throughout the 26 weeks of the expo, including the delegation – exchanges to foster bilateral relationships.

“I am positive that Expo 2020 Dubai will produce tangible and intangible benefits to the Selangor state government and the delegates, including increasing Selangor visibility, provide an avenue for diplomacy as well as to raise global awareness on Selangor and its achievement and contributions,” said Mohd Hasril Abdul Hamid, the Consul-General of Malaysia in Dubai in his welcoming speech during the opening ceremony of Selangor Week at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Selangor’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai provides the state with the chance to showcase its advantages and strengths to attract more investments into the country. With a total of participation from 17 companies, Selangor Week is promoting the five clusters of industries for investment namely electrical & electronics, life sciences (biotechnology), transport and equipment (aerospace), machinery & equipment, and food and beverages. In addition, ecosystem in newly introduced clusters of services in logistic and digital investment are also being promoted in Selangor Week.

“Expo 2020 Dubai is a great opportunity and platform for Selangor to present herself to the world. If Dubai is the crown jewel of the UAE, Selangor is the golden state of Malaysia,” remarked Datuk Teng Chang Khim during the official opening of Selangor Week at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Malaysia Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai, has generated more than US$8.03 billion (RM33.57 billion) potential trade and investment returns in the first eight weeks of its participation. - Bernama