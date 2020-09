PETALING JAYA: Tabcorp Holdings Limited and Racing and Wagering Western Australia (RWWA) will simulcast Selangor Turf Club races and operate totalisator in Australia and New Zealand effective from October 2020.

Speaking at the club’s annual general meeting on Sept 24, chairman Tan Sri Richard Cham Hak Lim shared his happiness with the members as the club managed to secure a simulcast and wagering agreement with Tabcorp Holdings Limited and Racing and Wagering Western Australia.

He said that, both agreement would certainly help to boost the image of the club in international platform and generate additional revenue for the club.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited is the leading diversified gambling entertainment group with offices located in several parts of Australia. It is the largest provider of lotteries, Keno, Wagering and gaming product and services in Australia. Tabcorp is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Betting of Selangor Turf Club races in Australia are done through SKY Betting Platforms holding license to conduct pari-mutuel wagering in the State of New South Wales, Australia (TAB Limited), the State of Victoria, Australia (Tabcorp Wagering Manager Pty Ltd), the Australia Capital Territory (Tabcorp ACT Pty Ltd), the state of Queensland, the State of South Australia, the State of Tasmania and Northern Territory.

Meanwhile, Racing and Wagering Western Australia is an Australian company who holds the licence to conduct pari-mutuel and fixed odds wagering in the State of Western Australia. RWWA has responsibility for the off-course wagering functions trading as the TAB. They cover approximately 54,000 races in a year spread across the three codes, supporting over 320 TAB retail outlets across Western Australia.

At the meeting, Cham reminded members of the club that the horse racing business at Malaysian Turf Clubs were halted due to the movement control order implemented by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19. It has brought great financial difficulties to the horse owners and trainers.

However, to ease the financial burden, the Lembaga Totalisator Board provided a one-time financial relief in the sum of RM2,956,500 distributed in proportion to the number of horses in each of the respective trainers stable. This financial relief has enabled the owners to maintain the population of about 664 number of horses.

He further stressed that, “The club will maintain its focus on revitalizing the horse racing industry through this pandemic with greater emphasis on simulcasting of races to overseas jurisdictions”.

The meeting saw two new members coming on board of Selangor Turf Club committee members. They are lawyers Mahendran a/l Ponniah and Goik Kenzu.

The line-up of committee members of the Selangor Turf Club for the year 2020/2021 are as follows:

1. Tan Sri Datuk Richard Cham Hak Lim (chairman)

2. Datuk Dr Chan Lam Kong (deputy chairman)

3. Datuk Rick Loh Lap Sang

4. Freddie Yow Tian Sak

5. Lim Eng Ho

6. Clement Chew Kuan Hock

7. Mahendran Ponniah

8. Goik Kenzu

The club’s representatives to the Malayan Racing Association for 2020/2021 are Datuk Dr Chan Lam Kong, Datuk Rick Loh Lap Sang and Clement Chew Kuan Hock.