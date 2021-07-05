Selvax Industry aims to vaccinate 1 million employees

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor government aims to vaccinate 1 million employees (2 million doses of vaccine) under the Selvax Industry programme.

“Selvax Industry is open to companies/industries to participate voluntarily. However, companies/industries must cover the cost of participating in the Selvax Industry

programme to vaccinate their employees,” the Selangor Vaccine Program (Selvax) said in a statement today.

Selgate Healthcare Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of the Selangor state government, has entered into an agreement with Pharmaniaga Lifescience Sdn Bhd to procure 2.5 million doses of Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine for the implementation of Selvax.

The program is split into two prongs: Selvax Industry and Selvax Community.

The initial phase of Selvax Industry commenced on June 26. It is only open to companies and they cannot impose any fees to their employees. The total cost for the two doses per employee is RM350.

Selangor stated that the program will give priority to certain sectors based on an industry oriented vaccination strategy. Under the strategy, it will prioritise those in the manufacturing and services industries, particularly those with the highest number of employees.

At the same time, a category for SMEs with less than 200 employees have also been included in the program.

There are five vaccination administration centres for Selvax Industry: Tropicana Gardens Mall in Kota Damansara, Evo Mall in Bandar Baru Bangi, Hotel De Palma in Shah Alam, Kompleks Sukan PKNS in Kelana Jaya and Aurora Place in Bukit Jalil.

In addition, the vaccination could also be conducted via the workplace vaccination program, subject to the suitability of the location, as well as Selcare panel clinics in Selangor and the Klang Valley.

The program’s maximum vaccination capacity could reach 40,000 per day and the Selvax Industry programme’s next phase will commence on July 25 to end-October 2021.