Selvax Industry in initial phase, to run from July 25

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor Vaccine Programme (Selvax) Industry is currently in its initial phase to ensure the delivery system, services and vaccination process run smoothly.

The Selangor government said the implementation of the Selvax Programme is also subject to the continuous vaccine stock delivery from the supplier that was appointed.

“With regard to that, the issuance of quotation and scheduling of vaccination slots is expected to be consistently implemented beginning July 25, 2021 as announced prior to this,” it said.