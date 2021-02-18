Seminar for entrepreneurs

PETALING JAYA: Event and seminar organiser Richworks International Sdn Bhd has unveiled its 2021 Bina Bisnes Berjaya (BBB) Seminar, a platform to equip entrepreneurs with knowledge, training, and consultation to weather the impact of Covid-19 and at the same time build successful businesses during the movement control order.

The BBB seminar is a one-day virtual online seminar starting Feb 6, 2021, from 9am to 10pm and will be hosted via Zoom at no charge every weekend on Saturday, from February until March 2021.

Richworks International assistant senior vice president Radz Mohd said its goal is to foster entrepreneurial spirit and cultivate business acumen.

“It is part and parcel of our responsibility help drive the economy and in ensuring inclusive and meaningful socio-economic development towards a more prosperous society. The BBB seminar helps entrepeneurs to uplift their businesses from the impact of Covid-19.”

This week, RichWorks is targeting more than 35,000 participants to sign up the BBB seminar. The BBB seminar will feature successful business leaders from Indonesia, Brunei, Singapore and Malaysia.

RichWorks has been coaching more than 10,000 companies through its coach Azizan Osman for the past 13 years since 2008, attracting over 1.1 million participants in over 1,500 talks and live seminars as well through online virtual learning.

Experienced in marketing, business leadership and entrepreneurial development, especially among SMEs, RichWorks is able to build entrepreneurs and businesses from zero to millions within six to 24 months through its proven track record, business strategies, and mentoring programmes.