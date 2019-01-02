Senai Airport to manage Kertih Airport

PETALING JAYA: Senai Airport Terminal Services Sdn Bhd (SATSSB) has entered into a contract with Petroliam Nasional Bhd’s (Petronas) subsidiary Sanzbury Stead Sdn Bhd to manage the operations and maintenance services of Kertih Airport for three years, effective Jan 1, 2019.

SATSSB, the operator of the Johor-based Senai International Airport, is a member of MMC Group, while Kertih Airport is the main air base for oil and gas operations in Terengganu, involved primarily in helicopter flights to offshore oil platforms.

Kertih Airport is also connected by commercial flights operated by Malindo Air to Subang, to serve the demand from Petronas’s petrochemicals production and crude oil refinery in Paka, Terengganu.

Under the strategic partnership, SATSSB said it is providing professional management services and undertaking the role of airport operator of Kertih Airport, while Sanzbury Stead maintains its position as the asset owner.

On its part, SATSSB said it will strategise and drive airport operations to ensure safe, efficient and uninterrupted services in accordance with regulatory requirements enforced by Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia, Malaysian Aviation Commission and other related government agencies.

The contract will also cover aerodrome certifications, airport health, safety, security and environment and emergency response operations.