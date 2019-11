PETALING JAYA: Sentoria Group Bhd’s 75% owned subsidiary Sentoria Langkawi Sdn Bhd has received a letter of intent (LOT) from I Strada Sdn Bhd for the disposal of 35 acres of land in Langkawi for RM49.5 million.

The LOI is valid for a period of 14 days from the date of the LOI and may be extended by mutual agreement by both parties. Sentoria believes the proposed disposal will have two positive impacts: to bring in a strategic investor to complement the development of Langkawi Geopark Resort City; and to allow the group to realise the value of its landbank.