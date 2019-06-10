Sepang Aircraft Engineering opens Malaysia’s first smart repair workshop for aircraft radomes

SEPANG: Airbus subsidiary Sepang Aircraft Engineering (SAE) this morning opened Malaysia’s first smart workshop for the repair of aircraft nose radomes here.

The smart radome workshop is an initiative of the Aerospace Malaysia Innovation Centre, of which Airbus is a founding partner, and supported by the International Trade and Industry Ministry under the 11th Malaysia Plan.

SAE CEO Raymond Lim said by using smart technologies and digitalisation, it can increase efficiency at SAE and provide more value for customers by reducing aircraft downtime.

SAE specialises in the maintenance, repair and overhaul of commercial aircraft, engines and components. It provides dedicated support for the growing Airbus A320 family fleets in the Asia Pacific, as well as the region’s ATR turboprop aircraft.