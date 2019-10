PETALING JAYA: Vehicle sales in September 2019 increased 43% to 44,666 units from 31,240 units a year ago, according to the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA).

For the first nine months period, vehicle sales fell 3% to 442,991 units from 454,855 units in the previous year’s corresponding period.

On a month-on-month basis, vehicle sales in September was 13% or 6,482 units lower than August 2019 due to a shorter working month, and people adopting a “wait-and-see” attitude ahead of the Budget 2020 announcement.

Looking ahead, MAA expects vehicle sales for October to be better compared with September, due to a longer working month.