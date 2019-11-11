September manufacturing sales grow 2.9% to RM72.9b

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s manufacturing sales increased 2.9% in September 2019 to RM72.9 billion, compared to RM70.8 billion seen at the same time last year.

“The year-on-year growth registered in sales value in September 2019 was driven by the increase in non-metallic mineral products, basic metal & fabricated metal products (6.4%), petroleum, chemical, rubber & plastic products (1.4%) and electrical & electronics products (1.3%).

“The total employees engaged in the manufacturing sector in September 2019 was 1.09 million persons, an increase of 1.2% or 12,887 persons compared to 1.07 million persons in September 2018,” said chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin in a statement today.

Salaries & wages paid amounted to RM4.01 billion, rising by 2.8% or RM108.0 million in September 2019 against the same month of the preceding year.

Simultaneously, the sales value per employee grew by 1.7% year-on-year in September to RM67,013. Average salaries & wages per employee stood at RM3,690 in September 2019.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the sales value went down by 0.9% (RM0.7 billion) while on a seasonally adjusted terms, the sales value registered a decrease of 2.9%.

Overall in the third quarter, the sales value of the manufacturing sector rose 4.5% to RM220.6 billion, compared to 6.3% registered in Q318.

“The growth was supported by the increase in transport equipment & other manufactures products (7.3%), non-metallic mineral products, basic metal & fabricated metal products (6.8%) and electrical & electronics products (3.4%).

“The number of employees and salaries & wages grew 1.2% and 3.2% respectively in the third quarter 2019,” the statement said.