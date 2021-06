PETALING JAYA: Ernst & Young Consulting Sdn Bhd (EY) has put forth a set of requirements to Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd before it can act as its independent reviewer, including the need to have full and unfettered access to KPMG PLT for information and confirmation for the purpose of analysing the transactions and concerns highlighted, to which Serba Dinamik has agreed.

“Accordingly, following the board meeting on June 25, our solicitors Messrs Shafee & Co have written to Messrs Lee Hishammuddin Allen & Gledhill the solicitors for KPMG for confirmation of the requirement put forward by EY,” Serba Dinamik said in a reply to Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd’s query today.

It added that the company is awaiting a response from KPMG through their solicitors.

EY’s requirements also include the engagement to be under close involvement and supervision of the Securities Commission Malaysia and Bursa Malaysia; the engagement to be reporting to independent board members of the company; and no changes to scope of the engagement as previously agreed with the independent directors and Bursa Malaysia.

EY added that it required a written confirmation from KPMG that co-operation in the form of access and information will be provided to it for the purpose of understanding the alleged irregularities and anomalies identified, such as the confirmation process of matters sent to identified customers; and relevant work papers including confirmations and correspondences in relation to the findings and concerns raised.

Following this, Bursa Securities today issued a directive to Serba Dinamik to:

> Appoint, by July 2, 2021, an international accounting firm or and accounting firm with an international affiliation that has adequate experience and resources, to undertake the special independent review (SIR) to address the concerns raised by KPMG;

> Ensure that the appointed accounting firm or its affiliates have a presence in Bahrain and such other overseas locations, where the customers and suppliers Serba Dinamik are located, as highlighted by KPMG;

> Ensure the scope for the SIR is as agreed between the audit committee and EY, where the scope was shared with Bursa Securities on June 15, 2021 or as instructed by Bursa Securities; and

> Allow the appointed accounting firm to undertake the SIR and report directly to Bursa Malaysia and the Securities Commission Malaysia periodically on the progress of the SIR and the findings upon completion of the SIR.

Meanwhile, Serba Dinamik co-founder Datuk Awang Daud Awang Putera has disposed of another eight million shares, diluting his direct interest in the company to 1.412% as of today.

Within the span of a month, Serba Dinamik directors have emerged as net buyers of shares of the company, while the Retirement Fund Inc (KWAP) and the Employees Provident Fund have sold shares amid the financial concerns raised by KPMG.

Serba Dinamik was the most active stock on the local bourse today, closing 20.73% lower at 32.5 sen on 612.71 million shares traded.