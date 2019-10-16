Serba Dinamik bags jobs worth over RM680m

PETALING JAYA: Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd has secured five contracts worth over RM680 million from the Middle East and Malaysia, via two of its subsidiaries Serba Dinamik International Ltd (SDIL) and Serba Dinamik Sdn Bhd (SDSB).

In a statement, the group said two of the contracts were from Turkmenistan and Oman for engineering, construction and commissioning services with a combined estimated contract value of RM682.81 million.

Group managing director Datuk Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah said the contracts from the Middle East would help Serba Dinamik strengthen its foothold in the region.

“The duration of its contracts will last until 2022 with a total value of RM682.81 billion. Having said that, we foresee this will contribute positively to our financial year ending Dec 31, 2019 and the upcoming two years,” he said.

The other three contracts were for operations & maintenance services and were awarded by SEA Hibiscus Sdn Bhd, Petronas and Asean Bintulu Fertilizer Sdn Bhd, with no specific contract value.

The contracts are on a “call-out” basis whereby the work orders will be awarded at the discretion of the clients based on its activities schedules and rates throughout the duration of the contracts, the group explained in its statement.