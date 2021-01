PETALING JAYA: Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd revealed that it has secured a slew of contracts in Malaysia, Indonesia and India with a combined estimated value of US$135.8 million (RM548.2 million).

According to its Bursa disclosure, the group’s 75%-owned unit PT Serba Dinamik Indonesia has secured eight operations & maintenance (O&M) contract; its wholly owned unit SDIT International Ltd has been awarded one information, communication & technology (ICT) contract and its wholly owned unit Serba Dinamik Sdn Bhd has secured one O&M contract and one engineering, procurement, construction & commissioning contract.

It stated that five of the O&M contracts in Indonesia were awarded by PT Pilar Bahtera Energi and the remaining contracts are from PT PHE West Madura Offshore, PT Aico Energi, and Saka Energi Muriah Ltd.

Serba Dinamik’s ICT contract in India was awarded by Captive Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd for the implementation of smart solution for the development of smart city and safe city, which will commence from Jan 12, 2021 to Jan 11, 2025.

Meanwhile, its contract awards from Petronas Chemicals Methanol Sdn Bhd and Sarawak Shell Bhd in Malaysia are on a “call-out” basis in which work orders will be awarded at the discretion of the clients based on their activities’ schedules and rates throughout the duration of the respective contracts.