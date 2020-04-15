Serba Dinamik bags US$1.78b Abu Dhabi contract

PETALING JAYA: Serba Dinamik Bhd has received a letter of award from Block 7 Investments LLC worth US$1.78 billion (RM7.71 billion) for the engineering, procurement and construction of innovation hub, academic campus, related facilities and IT infrastructure for a project in Abu Dhabi.

In a Bursa filing, the group said the project shall cover three areas, namely: the Innovation Hub which includes the development of offices, restaurants, exhibition centres and IT centres, academic campus; and accommodation which includes apartments and hotels, over a total built-up area of 455,000 sq metres

“The Project forms part of Block 7’s initiatives to create a global incubator for the advancement of innovators for the technology, property, financial as well as energy sectors, to be positioned as a new landmark for Abu Dhabi,” it said.

Work on the project is expected to commence on May 14.

The award is expected to contribute positively to the net assets, consolidated earnings and earnings per share of the company for the financial year ending Dec 31. 2020.