Serba Dinamik banking on IT biz for growth

SHAH ALAM: Serba Dinamik Group Bhd aims to further strengthen its IT division going forward to achieve a better growth.

According to group CEO Datuk Mohd Karim Abdullah (pix), its IT business has generated RM25 million sales within the first four months of this year.

“After nurturing our IT business for two years, we expect the business to contribute RM150 million to RM200 million towards our revenue this year,” he said at a media briefing today.

This represents about 5% of the group’s projected revenue of RM2 billion.

In addition, Serba Dinamik is also embracing Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR 4.0) for its business operations, including preparing for the challenges in smart maintenance and manufacturing.

“It is the new approach to combine traditional maintenance and manufacturing processes and technology such as Internet of Things to improve automation, communication and use of real-time data.”

In its IT journey, Serba Dinamik has partnered up with Stanford University to develop AI solutions and mixed reality technology with Google.

Karim shared that one of the ideas that the group is AI automation deep sea divers that would be able to conduct repairs in high-risk deep sea environment.

In the group’s commitment towards the IT business, it acquired a 30% stake in Indian IT company eNoah iSolution Pvt Ltd last year.

Serba Dinamik has earmarked RM30 million in capital expenditure for the IT division, of which some RM13 million has been utilised.

Apart from IT solutions aimed at corporates and businesses, the group is also focusing onbanking consumer-centric IT services with its QwikPay app, a QR code-based parking solution.

“The decision to go into public facing app is a strategic move on our part as we want to leverage our geographical network, spanning across multiple countries in the Middle East, Central Asia, India and Southeast Asia,” explained Karim.