Serba Dinamik collaborates with universities, college on space technology initiative

KUALA LUMPUR: Serba Dinamik Group Bhd (SDGB) is collaborating with seven institutions of higher learning as its strategic partners in Malaysia to establish a New Space Economy Nexus to explore the areas in space technology.

A memorandum of collaboration was held on Wednesday in a virtual event with the institutions namely Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak, Universiti Sains Malaysia, Universiti Teknologi Mara, Universiti Kuala Lumpur, University Malaysia of Computer Science & Engineering and International College of Advanced Technology Sarawak.

SDGB group managing director and CEO Datuk Dr Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah (pix) said the group will be involved in R&D efforts to catalyse the industry’s growth.

All the local universities and college involved, meanwhile, would focus and commit on the development of talents and future workforce to support the space industry.

“This collaboration has increasingly been perceived as a vehicle to enhance innovation through knowledge exchange.

“We are taking the initiative to create an opportunity for industry players to form collaborations with universities to venture into the new space economy revolution to implement space launch and broadband services,“ he said at the virtual event on Wednesday.

Mohd Abdul Karim said in the phase of transformation in the space economy, the group will create new norms, new capabilities and forge new partnerships.

He also stressed the importance of joint effort with the international community, including universities and private sectors to share best practices and co-create measures that will preserve space as a global common place for the future generation.

“Serba Dinamik wants to play a vital role in the international conservation and be the channel for technology and knowledge transfer.

“We can also assist in reviewing the contents, approaches and performance of technology, which will then be utilised in the industry’s operations, as this calls for deep engineering and technical capabilities,“ said Mohd Abdul Karim.

He said SDGB is equipped with the necessary capabilities and capacity to pursue its interest in the space industry.

He added that the company will set the vision and strategic outline in the space technology initiative by creating a dedicated subsidiary in the third quarter of 2021. – Bernama