Serba Dinamik, MTDC ink agreement to nurture startup ecosystem

PETALING JAYA: Serba Dinamik Group Bhd and Malaysian Technology Development Corporation (MTDC) signed a a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to foster the growth of digital startup ecosystem in Malaysia, by providing guidance and mentoring to the budding entrepreneurs for innovative transformation.

In a joint statement they said that both organisations collaboration would assist new-age technology startups in the country, focusing on future technologies like artificial intelligence, 5G, big data, cybersecurity, blockchain, Internet of Things and machine learning, to leverage digital growth opportunities across its global network.

Under the MoU, both parties launched The Innovative Transformation Seed Fund worth RM6 million that will encourage newly established start-ups involved in digital or business innovation to commercialise their ideas via a clear business model.

Serba Dinamik group managing director Datuk Mohd Abdul Karim (pix) said the collaboration is the first phase for both organizations to partner in entrepreneur’s development rogramsmainly in Sarawak and will continue in phases to Semenanjung Malaysia.

"We are delighted and grateful to be partnering with MTDC in mentoring the local talents to capitalise on the huge growth potential the region has to offer, and with this initiative, it could be a global footprint opportunity," he said.

MTDC CEO Datuk Norhalim Yunus (pix) added that the corporation would extend collaboration opportunities to the innovators of startups in Malaysia to engage with its research and development arms to help generate awareness about digital technologies and inculcate a culture of innovative thinking.

“We will also design and develop programmes, including training, knowledge-sharing, developmental programmes and other programmes of similar nature that will benefit the cooperation besides providing knowledge transfer and expertise for the development of technology transfer, commercialisation and entrepreneurship”, he said.