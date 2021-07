PETALING JAYA: Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd has nominated Nexia SSY PLT to fill in the vacancy for the new statutory auditors of the company in accordance with the Companies Act 2016 for the financial year ended June 30, subject to amongst others, professional clearance from KPMG PLT in accordance to Section 320 By-Law of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants.

It added that further announcement will be made upon completion of the procedure.