Serba Dinamik reports net loss of RM290m in Q2 FY2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd reported a net loss of RM290.32 million in its second quarter ended Dec 31, 2021, on the back of a revenue of RM177.14 million.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, it said the second quarter revenue decreased 77.8% from the immediate preceding quarter mainly due to slower activities in the operations and maintenance segment, especially from Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia.

“Overall the group incurred a gross loss of RM165.9 million, with a reduction of RM234.8 million against its first quarter of 2022 financial year,” it said.

Serba Dinamik has changed its financial year end from Dec 31, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Hence, there is no year-to-year comparison quarter as yet.

Commenting on the performance, group managing director and CEO Datuk Dr Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah said the big drop in crude oil futures prices for two consecutive months since November was contributed by market volatility and rising uncertainty about the Omicron impact on the global economy and oil demand.

“However, due to recent geopolitical tensions and resilient oil demand, the consensus has raised their crude oil price forecast from US$75/bbl to US$80/bbl, and this re-rating catalyst could benefit the group's operations in the O&M and EPCC segments,” he said.

Serba Dinamik said despite the fact that the group has now been classified as a PN17 company, the board is confident that the restructuring and regularisation plan will benefit shareholders in the long run.

At this time, the board has enlisted the assistance of the court's judiciary management, it said. – Bernama