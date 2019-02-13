Serba Dinamik’s share price up 2.16% after clinching contracts

PETALING JAYA: Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd’s share price rose 2.16% this morning after it secured nine contracts for operations and maintenance (O&M) as well as engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) works in Malaysia and abroad.

At 11.15am, Serba Dinamik was the ninth gainer on the local bourse, trading at RM3.79 with 480,800 shares changing hands.

The group’s wholly owned subsidiary Serba Dinamik International Ltd secured three O&M contracts from Energeniq FZE in the UAE, Pavilion Multi Holding LLC in Uzbekistan and Process Dynamics Company in Qatar, worth a total of US$110 million (about RM448.09 million).

Another wholly owned subsidiary Serba Dinamik Sdn Bhd secured one EPCC contract, two O&M and EPCC contracts as well as three O&M contracts from Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd, Pengerang Refining Company Sdn Bhd, Pengerang Petrochemical Company Sdn Bhd, Petronas Dagangan Bhd and Malaysia LNG Sdn Bhd.

The six contracts are for jobs in Malaysia and have no specific values as they are on a call-out basis, whereby the work orders will be awarded at the discretion of the clients based on its activities schedules and rates throughout the duration of the contracts.