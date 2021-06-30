Serba Dinamik’s space technology venture propelled by socio-economic impetus

KUALA LUMPUR: Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd’s venture into space technology is driven by a socio-economic cause, said managing director and group chief executive officer, Datuk Dr Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah (pix).

He said the group’s latest venture stemmed from the lack of infrastructure to support online learning and internet connection, especially in the remote and rural areas.

“This is one of the most critical issues that need to be addressed during this pandemic, as many students are affected by the lack of internet access.

“This company originated from Sarawak, so we are very aware of and understand the issue of digital divide, thus, the establishment of a new space technology division in this group is to address issues like this,“ he told Bernama today.

According to the World Bank’s 2016 World Development report, a 10 percentage point increase in the broadband penetration rate is capable of increasing a country’s gross domestic product by 1.21% for developed countries and 1.38% for developing countries.

To this end, the group plans to offer internet connectivity solutions for remote areas via a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative by its space technology division, in support of the government’s efforts to boost the nation’s connectivity.

It is currently at the final phase in choosing the first four locations for the CSR initiative, which is expected to commence mid-July 2021.

With the support of partners that have a strong presence and resilience in the international market, Serba Dinamik also aims to explore the global satellite network management services and solutions market.

The group is also studying and evaluating the need for satellite services for other sectors such as earth, weather and climate monitoring.

It plans to have the capability to develop its own satellite for various functions within five years and will begin investing in assets and infrastructure related to connectivity through satellite technology.

The group is currently at the research and design phase for the development of its own telecommunications satellite; working with its strategic partners from all over the world to harness their technical know-how and capability building through business expansion and industry-academia collaborations.

It has also activated its first Satellite Operations Gateway and its Network Operations Centre which will be expanded to several locations, especially in Sarawak.

Serba Dinamik has also chosen to partner with Network Innovations Inc., a satellite communications solutions provider from Canada with over 30 years of experience providing mobile, terrestrial and satellite solutions.

However, Mohd Karim emphasised that Serba Dinamik remains committed to its core competencies.

“The main mandate of the space technology division is the operation of assets, infrastructure and telecommunications services, which is in line with the group’s priority areas of information and communication technology,“ he said.

He said the exploration of new industries is something that is necessary for his company to stay ahead in terms of innovation and technology change.

“Covid-19 may not end anytime soon. We must be prepared for new norms to bridge the digital divide by focusing on four key elements -- connectivity, education, health and commerce,“ he said.

As such, the group has taken various necessary measures to be able to provide quick and reliable digital telecommunication services at affordable prices in areas with low or no access to telecommunications services, said Mohd Karim.

He added that the socio-economic impact of fast internet access is significant and can no longer be ignored. – Bernama