Serba Dinamik secures contracts worth at least RM408.8 million

PETALING JAYA: Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd, through its wholly owned subsidiaries SDIT International Ltd, Serba Dinamik Sdn Bhd, 75%-owned subsidiary PT Serba Dinamik Indonesia and 49%-owned associate Serba2C India Pvt Ltd, have secured five contracts, including two in operations and maintenance (O&M), and three in Information, Communication & Technology (ICT) across India and Indonesia.

The combined estimated value of four secured contracts is US$99.6 million (RM408.8 million).

The remaining contract has no specific value as the contract is on a “call-out” basis, which means the work orders will be awarded at the client’s discretion based on scheduled activities’ and rates throughout the duration of the respective contracts.

Group managing director and CEO Datuk Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah said the awarded projects signify its stronger capabilities to secure more projects in ICT and non-oil & gas businesses.

“The ICT projects in India demonstrate our serious efforts to embrace digital transformation while bolstering and sustaining our core competencies with O&M projects in Malaysia and Indonesia. These ICT projects will intensify our market presence in India, adding to the smart solutions project for the development of smart and safe city.

“We intend to continue this momentum going forward, as these projects will definitely boost our order book and improve our financial position. Further, this is the next avenue for growth and new markets that will ensure the sustainability of the company,” Karim said.