Serba Dinamik secures nine foreign contracts

PETALING JAYA: Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd has secured nine contracts via its wholly owned subsidiaries, Serba Dinamik International Ltd, SDIT International Ltd and Serba Dinamik Sdn Bhd, as well as its 75%-owned subsidiary, PT Serba Dinamik Indonesia.

It said six of those contracts are for operations and maintenance (O&M), two in information, communication & technology (ICT), and the rest for engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC).

The EPCC contract was awarded by PT Green Energy Specialist One for a 4.8MW biogas renewable energy power plant in Aceh, Indonesia.

Its O&M contracts are from PT Pertamina Hulu Energi Jambi Merang and Najmat Al Maisan Technical Services LLC for the maintenance services for microturbine generators capstone in Indonesia and the provision of plant maintenance services, safety relief valve and other associated rotating equipment in the United Arab Emirates, respectively.

The ICT deals relate to the virtual technology demo room rental services and implementation of solutions for the development of telecommunications and ICT infrastructure for PT Pertamina Hulu Kalimantan Timur in Indonesia and the implementation of solutions for the development of telecommunications and ICT infrastructure, applications and services for Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Digital Economy of Republic of Guinea respectively.

Collectively, these five contracts have an estimated combined value of US$114.3 million (RM465.9 million), while the remaining four contracts are on a “call-out” basis.

The call-out contracts are for O&M works in Malaysia, for PTTEP HK Offshore Ltd, PTTEP Sabah Oil Ltd and/or PTTEP Sarawak Oil Ltd, Sarawak Shell Bhd, JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration (Malaysia) Ltd and BASF Petronas Chemicals Sdn Bhd.

Serba Dinamik’s group CEO and group managing director Datuk Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah said in a press release that the projects secured have not only strengthened its order book but also allow the group to conclude the financial year with great news and certainty over the continuation of its financial performance for the year.

“The latest projects awarded also show our ability to source for business beyond the oil and gas industry, which has been affected by the slowdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”