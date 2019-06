KUALA LUMPUR: Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd has sealed a collaboration with Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Melaka to explore opportunities in Malacca related to oil and gas, engineering and civil works as well as construction and development projects.

The collaborative effort is between Serba Dinamik Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serba Dinamik Bhd and a unit of Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Melaka, PKNM Energy Sdn Bhd (PKMNE).

Serba Dinamik group managing director and group chief executive officer Datuk Dr Ir Mohd Karim Abdullah said the collaboration would expand the company’s footprint in Malacca, in addition, to its projects in Johor, Sabah, Sarawak and Terengganu.

“We have two rounds of discussion and we have identified quite a number of projects. (Now) We need to sit down and digest all the information in the first round of discussion and fine-tune technical and commercial aspects as well as in line with their policies as the state government.

“Hopefully, we can roll out something in six months from now, which we are quite optimistic that it can happen because Malacca is a vibrant state,“ he told reporters after the signing a memorandum of understanding with PKNME here today.

Meanwhile, Serba Dinamik has secured six operations and maintenance (O&M) as well as one engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning contracts in Malaysia and Qatar through Serba Dinamik International Ltd and Serba Dinamik Sdn Bhd.

The O&M contracts secured in Qatar has an estimated value of US$60 million (about RM250.62 million), while the contracts bagged in Malaysia has no specific value as they were secured on a “call-out” basis, where work orders will be awarded at the discretion of the clients.

Mohd Karim said the group maintained a target of RM10 billion in terms of the order book in the financial year ending Dec 31, 2019.

To date, Serba Dinamik Holdings’ order book stood at RM8.7 billion.