Serba Dinamik shares hit limit-down on audit issues

PETALING JAYA: Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd shares hit limit-down in early trade today on resumption of trading following a two-day suspension after it was informed by its longstanding external auditor KPMG about issues pertaining to the statutory audit. At today’s close, the stock was down 29.81% or 48 sen to RM1.13 with 28.33 million shares changing hands. It was the top loser of the day on Bursa Malaysia.

The tumble in Serba Dinamik’s share prices came as analysts appear to be at odds over concerns about the reliability of the oil and gas service firm’s unaudited FY20 results.

KPMG had pointed out that it is unable to obtain sufficient evidence in regard to certain customers’ sales transactions, trade receivables and material on site balances amounting to RM2.32 billion, RM652 million and RM569 million respectively.

In addition, it had raised questions over certain transactions on purchases and trade payables involving six local suppliers with total transactions totalling RM481 million as well as the authenticity of a customer and supplier in Bahrain with total sales transactions and trade receivables valued at US$101 million and US$24 million, respectively.

The audit firm said it is also unable to verify the legitimacy of certain trade receivables balances and sales transactions for information technology contracts.

Serba Dinamik’s management stressed that prompt action has been taken, and they responded to all queries on May 6 but KPMG has yet to revert to them.

Inter-Pacific Research said Serba Dinamik has until Oct 31, 2021 to complete its audit review and publish the audited accounts for the financial year after pushing back its financial year-end to June 30, 2021. It noted that the group is in the midst of appointing an independent firm to undertake a review of the issues highlighted by the audit firm, with an appointment expected by the end of the week.

Serba Dinamik’s second largest shareholder and director Datuk Abdul Kadier Sahib has proposed to replace KPMG with BDO as its external auditor, pending shareholders’ approval at an EGM.

Given the circumstances, the research house has opted to adopt a cautious approach on Serba Dinamik’s valuation, in view of the alleged accounting irregularities and has kept its estimates unchanged for now, in the absence of a clear indication of the negative impact on the group’s future earnings that could arise from the audit review.

With that, Inter-Pacific Research has downgraded its call on the counter to a ‘trading sell’ from a previous ‘buy’ with a lower target price of RM1.69 from RM2.41 to reflect concerns on the reliability of the group’s unaudited FY20 results. The research house said its fair value target reflects the near-term volatility that will remain until the dust settles on the audit issues raised.

PublicInvest Research, however, opined that the issues have been adequately addressed by Serba Dinamik’s management with prompt action taken and believes concerns over corporate governance-related risks will remain until this issue is resolved convincingly.

“We are of the view that management has addressed and responded to every single issue in detail to the auditor and the regulatory bodies. Nevertheless, review by the third-party independent auditor is crucial before making any conclusions.”

Pending the outcome, PublicInvest Research maintains its neutral rating on Serba Dinamik with an unchanged target price of RM1.39.

On the issue of KPMG’s removal as its external auditor, Serba Dinamik highlighted the right of any shareholder with more than 10% stake to convene an EGM, in accordance with Section 310 (b) of the Companies Act 2016 via the issuance of a notice. A special notice is required for the proposal for the removal and nominate new auditors of the group in accordance with Section 277 (1) of the Companies Act.

Serba Dinamik said Abdul Kadir owns a 15.96% stake in the group and has the prerogative to issue a special notice to call for an EGM and moot the motion to remove an auditor and nominate a new one.

“To recap, the group, in its efforts to continuously assist KPMG, has taken prompt action to address the matters much earlier prior to the announcement made to Bursa Malaysia on May 26, 2021,” it said in a statement today.

It has also engaged potential international independent firms to assess the veracity and accuracy of the matters brought up by the external auditor after consulting with Bursa Securities.

“The group expects to finalise the appointment of the independent firm as soon as possible and will accord the to-be-appointed independent firm ample time and space to verify the matters raised with accuracy and veracity.”

Malaysian Rating Corp Bhd (MARC) has placed its ratings of MARC-1IS /A+IS on Serba Dinamik’s RM500 million multi-currency Islamic Commercial Papers Programme and RM1.5 billion Islamic MediumTerm Notes Programme with a combined limit of RM1.5 billion on MARCWatch Negative. The ratings were assigned on May 11, 2021.

The MARCWatch placement arose from issues pertaining to the group’s annual accounts for financial year ending Dec 31, 2020. The rating agency notes that Serba Dinamik has addressed these issues in its recent briefing on May 29, 2021.

It was reported that the Securities Commission has begun an investigation into Serba Dinamik.