Serba Dinamik takes legal action against KPMG

PETALING JAYA: Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd has filed a civil claim for substantial damages against its external auditor KPMG, alleging professional negligence, breach of contract and breach of statutory duty.

It said KPMG in the course of their audit raised issues in obtaining various confirmations from the group’s customers and vendors on various payables and receivables including establishing the existence of the said customers and suppliers.

The group discussed with KPMG in a special board of directors meeting on May 3, where KPMG indicated that they were not willing to complete the audit until a third party independent review is conducted on the alleged findings raised by KPMG.

“The group contends that the findings raised by KPMG were not substantive in nature that warrants an independent review and that the issues faced by KPMG are entirely attributable to their own negligence, among other breaches, in the course of the audit process which forms the subject matter of the civil suit based on the grounds cited above,“ Serba Dinamik said in a statement today.

While the group appreciates that these matters ought to be addressed by KPMG prior to the completion of their audit report, they could have been resolved by KPMG themselves without need of a third party independent review.

“We have also noted that the entire process of audit confirmations undertaken by KPMG did not observe international and local protocol such as not having any or adequate engagement between KPMG and Serba Dinamik, which is a fatal mistake on KPMG’s part.”

It added that the actions of KPMG ultimately led to the impasse and when news of this reached the open market, the natural and foreseeable consequence was a sharp drop in Serba Dinamik’s share prices, market capitalisation and general confidence.

“After a comprehensive evaluation of this matter and obtaining a series of legal advice, we are of the view that Serba Dinamik has a good and actionable claim against KPMG as a result of their action or inaction in refusing to complete the audit.”

“We hope this explanation provides clarity to the issues faced by Serba Dinamik. However in any avoidance of doubt and in order to clear any concerns with our regulators and the market, Serba Dinamik shall still investigate the issues raised by KPMG and announce the findings, notwithstanding the filing of this civil suit,” it said.

Some of the issues raised by KPMG and the immediate explanations provided by Serba Dinamik include:

1) KPMG had concluded that several individuals who had signed audit confirmation requests on behalf of their companies (who are Serba Dinamik’s customers and suppliers) did not exist merely based on calling the front desk receptionist of these companies to verify identity (some of which employ thousands of staff).

This was despite the fact that senior members of the said companies had subsequently confirmed the existence of these individuals and no further action was taken by KPMG.

2) In another instance involving a middle eastern foreign vendor, KPMG had performed a site visit to verify the existence of their office and concluded that the office did not exist.

Upon immediate examination of KPMG’s concerns, Serba Dinamik immediately informed KPMG that the reason they did not find the office was because the address concerned had a mix of numerical digits and Arabic letters which the auditor misread and ultimately went to the wrong address.

Proof of the correct address and office was provided by Serba Dinamik but KPMG had refused to verify the same.

3) When verifying a phone number of a vendor for Serba Dinamik, KPMG had placed reliance on an open-source phonebook app called “TrueCaller” which produced an inaccurate result towards the ownership the number.

Upon being informed of this, Serba Dinamik obtained an official telephone bill registered in the name of Serba Dinamik’s vendor to address this concern, yet no action to verify the same was undertaken by KPMG for reasons best known to them.

4) KPMG had also taken issue with discrepancies with IT contracts entered with foreign vendors where in the said contract the company name concerned was designated with an L.L.P. whereas in subsequent invoices the company concerned designated themselves with an LLP.

The difference of these two abbreviations is akin to a company having a “Sdn Bhd” and “Sdn Bhd” where these matters were not substantive in nature and would have been easily resolved with some diligence.