Serba Dinamik ventures into space technology

PETALING JAYA: Serba Dinamik Group Bhd (SDGB) recently made its foray into space technology via its new space technology division that is entrusted to explore the potential of space industries and find possible partnership and collaboration in various angles in the context of new space economy nexus.

Marking its debut into the space economy sector, SDGB on Wednesday entered into a collaboration with the Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA). Established in 2019, MYSA which focuses on technology, infrastructure and strategic space application development and tasked with gathering comprehensive satellite data and information systems to assist various public agencies effectively in terms of environment, natural resources, food security, disaster management and climate change management has lent its support to this initiative.

“Malaysia has yet to participate in new space economy even though we are equipped to do so. To address this, MYSA has taken the initiatives via the Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation, to introduce the Malaysian Space Board Bill 2020, which was tabled for its first reading last year,” said SDGB group CEO and managing director Datuk Dr Mohd Abdul Karim.

He further added that the Bill functions to advise the government on matters pertaining to the space industry.

“This bodes well as we believe that Malaysia should explore the potential into venturing into the new space economy and we fully support initiatives that will promote more public private partnership amongst the industry players,” he added.

During the same virtual event, SDGB also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SWISSto12, a Switzerland-based company with a focus on delivering cutting edge products for telecommunication satellite payloads.

Founded in 2011, it specialises in innovative products leveraging upon patented 3D printing technologies and designs. With the MoU between SDGB and SWISSto12, it is expected that SWISSto12 will provide support to SDGB and its partners in its initiatives in space.