ServerOn, Phison in MoU to develop Malaysia’s first enterprise-grade SSD

KUALA LUMPUR: ServerOn Sdn Bhd and Taiwan-based Phison Electronics Corps inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) today to collaborate in the design and engineering of a solid state drive (SSD) under the NEUBE brand, making it the first Malaysian enterprise-grade SSD brand.

Under the collaboration, ServerOn will serve the front-end in terms of introducing the product to customers, while Phison will provide back-end support with its engineering resources and capabilities.

“As a distributor, we will get this out into the market through the systems integration and reselling Malaysian market. Throughout the collaboration, we will gather market feedback from users and we will also give feedback to Phison for product development, moving forward. Just get more Malaysian input into the product,” said ServerOn sales director Chan Wone Hoe at a press conference after the launch of the NEUBE SSD here.

Additionally, he said, through the collaboration, it will eventually expand the brand elsewhere throughout the Southeast Asian market such as Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand, and Sri Lanka.

NEUBE comprises high-performance SSD that are of enterprise and data-centre grade, in form factors including 2.5”, U.2, M.2 and E1.S. It will be available in the market from Q2’23 onwards, with ServeOn releasing variants of the NEUBE SSD. The MoU also marks ServerOn’s tenth year in providing cutting-edge data storage and server tech.

Meanwhile, Phison Electronics Corp CEO Datuk Pua Khein-Seng said that through the collaboration, if the SSD product is able to gain positive response from the Malaysian market, he has plans to breed local engineers in the SSD design technology.

“Three years later, the engineer team will be capable of designing the products for the Malaysian market and will not only service this market but also the Southeast Asia, Asia, the Middle East and the US. I hope to see that,” he said.

He hopes to create a startup in Malaysia that is able to design SSD products, which can contribute to the local electronics and electrical ecosystem, which currently is focused on chip assembly and testing. He disclosed that Phison has just started discussing with the government to explore its plans.

Pua opined that since the government handles vast amounts of data, it will need storage capabilities, which the company will be able to provide due to its technology expertise and resources.

ServerOn is a value-added distributor for enterprise/data centre-grade hardware ranging from servers, storage, network switches and backup tape systems to custom-built workstations/servers. It is also the first in Asean to be accorded Named Server Partner status in 2021, enabling it to provide Microsoft server software products.