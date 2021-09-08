Setia Awan launching Astrum Ampang, a transit-oriented development project, in KL

PETALING JAYA: Setia Awan is launching its latest offering, Astrum Ampang, a mixed property project with a gross development value of RM1.68 billion.

Astrum Ampang is a transit-oriented development (TOD) property project with various facilities and amenities for young working professionals to live, work, and unwind in Kuala Lumpur city centre.

Located in the vicinity of Jalan Ampang and Jalan Jelatek, the 6.8-acre project was planned and designed to promote public transport ridership, taking after the public transport systems in Stockholm, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Singapore.

Astrum Ampang is a mere 150-metre walking distance to the Jelatek LRT station via a covered pedestrian bridge, and a four train stops away from the KLCC LRT station.

Astrum Ampang’s Soho Transit and Soho Suite units have built-up areas of 280 sq ft and 450 sq ft each respectively. The Mampu Milik Service Apartments come in two sizes, 450 sq ft and 550 sq ft.

Setia Awan Group central region COO James Bruyns said Astrum Ampang’s uniqueness lies in it encapsulating the first ever Soho Transit and TOD concept in Kuala Lumpur. It also caters to the rising demand of home ownership by the young, working population in Kuala Lumpur.

The group will launch the first phase of Astrum Ampang comprising Soho Transit (1,360 units) and Rumah Mampu Milik (712 units) for first-time home buyers from the starting price of RM230,000 to RM270,000.

Astrum Ampang, expected to be completed in 2026, is another milestone in Setia Awan’s property portfolio following the successful launch of its first Klang Valley project, Brezza Hill in Ampang. Its steadily growing list of active developments include properties in Malacca, Negri Sembilan, and Perak.