Setia Eco Park’s Straits of Heron 2 fully sold in one hour

SHAH ALAM: S P Setia’s Setia Eco Park township development in Shah Alam successfully sold out its Straits of Heron 2 homes within an hour during its launch on Nov 27.

“We were glad to see an exceptional response for the launch of Straits of Heron 2 as we have received a substantial amount of interested purchasers who anticipated this launch.

“The Straits of Heron series with a modern peranakan architecture is also a first of its kind for Setia Eco Park which has been well received,” said Setia Eco Park general manager Desmond Ong.

The second phase of the Straits of Heron series consists of 30 units of double-storey semi-detached homes and 13 units of double-storey bungalows.

Priced from RM2.1 million to RM3.8 million, Straits of Heron 2 homes have a built-up of 2,950 sq ft and 3,500 sq ft with land areas of 41 ft by 85 ft for its semi-detached homes, and 65 ft by 85 ft and 75 ft by 85 ft for its bungalows.

Prior to this launch, Setia Eco Park also recorded a 100% take-up for Straits of Heron 1 which was launched in February, whereby 42 units of semi-dees and 12 units of bungalows priced from RM2 million were fully sold.

With a total gross development value of RM242 million, Straits of Heron comprising Straits of Heron 1 and Straits of Heron 2 is the first collection of Setia Eco Park’s Paradise of Birds, a low-density enclave located near the Bukit Cerakah Forest Reserve where residents can enjoy cooling temperatures that are 1°C to 2°C lower than other parts of Klang Valley area in the early mornings and late evenings.

Straits of Heron is designed with inspiration from modern peranakan architecture with Peranakan motifs and elements such as coloured glass panels and embossed window casement are seen on the facades of the homes.

Sophisticated sculptures such as the Flying Wings, The Perch, The Nest, Heron Bridge resembling shapes of bird feathers and Resting Alcove with the Eyes of Heron origami-inspired viewing deck are installed around the Straits of Heron where residents can spend recreational time with family and loved ones amidst a nature-rich environment.