PETALING JAYA: The “BelanjawanKu: Expenditure Guide for Malaysians” unveiled by the government recently has drawn flak from certain quarters as the suggested expenditures appear to be unrealistic in view of high cost of living in urban areas.

However, everyone has a role to play when it comes to improving our socio-economic well-being, attaining more equitable distribution of income and closing the wealth gaps. While the government rightly has a crucial role to play, it cannot do this alone.

It is important for the people to understand their rights and responsibilities to have a full life in society.

Wealth Vantage Advisory Sdn Bhd director Felix Neoh when contacted by SunBiz, recommended the people to be responsible for their own financial well-being rather than to be fully dependent on the government.

“It’s a cost of living versus wage growth level issue that has been on the government’s radar for some time. It’s not easy as there are a lot of issues to deal with.

“We need to look for ways to increase our individual income and savings as well as to optimise our expenses in order to grow our net worth more successfully despite these challenging times,” he said.

Based on the expenditure guide unveiled by the government, a single Malaysian who uses a public transport, needs to be paid at least RM1,870 a month to live a reasonably comfortable lifestyle in the Klang Valley.

For an unmarried person who owns transport, the required income is RM2,240 per month. The estimation takes into account the minimum monthly expenditures on various baskets of goods and services such as basic needs, social participation and discretionary expenses.

Apparently, the figures are notably higher than the minimum wage, which was raised by a further RM50 to RM1,100 last year, but is still lower than the median wage of RM2,580 in Selangor or RM2,650 in Kuala Lumpur.

The Financial Planning Association of Malaysia (FPAM) CEO, Linnet Lee, said on average, the entry level salary in Kuala Lumpur for a fresh graduate is about RM1,800 to RM2,500 a month, while those in specialised industries are being paid about RM2,500.

She pointed out that while the current minimum wage is to elevate those who earn and have been surviving on less than a RM1,000 per month, the budget guide outlines the absolute minimum required when push comes to shove.

“Also with reference to the broad categorisation of different income levels, the above guide would be give a perspective of a regular person with no major health or financial issues,” she added.

Undoubtedly, married couples need more to maintain acceptable living standards, with the minimum expenditure required increasing to RM4,420, assuming that they rent or own a house.

Having just one child raises the required expenditure by nearly 30% to RM5,730, whereas having two children raises the expenditure to RM6,620, almost 50% higher than for couples without children.

Despite that, the budget estimates for families with children remain below the median household income reported in 2016, where Selangor’s urban household median income was reported to be RM7,443 and Kuala Lumpur’s household median income at RM7,620.

Senior couples were found to spend less at RM3,090 a month as they pay smaller amount for most of the items in the expenditure basket, with the exception of healthcare, and are also less likely to save.

Asked whether the guide is practicable and realistic in helping the people manage their expenses, Neoh said, “A fresh graduate in Klang Valley might receive an average starting salary well above the national minimum wage, hence the concern about the budget guide being realistic or otherwise might not be so much of a concern, depending on your situation and location.”

“The budget guide gives some broad references on what the average Malaysian spends on each individual expense item so that the reader is aware whether he/she is spending around the average, above or below the average.

“If the budget guide is higher than one’s actual expense, then you know that you’re probably doing okay. However, if the guide is lower than your actual situation, then it might help you aspire to do better,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lee reckoned that the budget guide is useful for those who want to start actively managing their personal finances but do not know where to begin.

“It is a great reference point to look at what makes up a budget and start plugging in their own expenses and income. One outcome I would like to see from this guide would be more awareness of Malaysians on what they are spending on and to ask themselves the tough questions on whether those are needs or wants. This will then guide and empower them on what is the next action to take,” she added.

The expenditure guide, which was developed based on actual spending patterns of urban households in the Klang Valley, was commissioned by the Employees Provident Fund, while the research was done by the Social Wellbeing Research Centre of Universiti Malaya.