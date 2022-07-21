$!Shaping the future of MSME with a solid online presence

Establishing an online business presence is the future for micro, small & medium enterprises (MSME) to grow its reach locally and globally for future sustainability, said MYNIC Bhd (MYNIC) CEO Datuk Hasnul Fadhly Hasan. MYNIC is an agency under the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia (K-KOMM) that manages and sells internet country code top-level domain for Malaysia under the domain (.my). It administers nine domain name categories, which are .my, .com.my, .biz.my, .org.my, .net.my, .edu.my, .gov.my, .mil.my and .name. my. Hasnul said it is important for MSME or any businesses in general to look at adoptions of digital premises because establishing an online business presence is the future for customer reach and sustainability. I have remarked that it has become a habit for consumers to use search engines to look up anything of interest. The search engine will then help the public find information that they need and direct users to relevant websites, social media accounts or shopping platforms. By setting up a digital premise on the internet, merchants are able to find customers and vice versa. “Social media is a digital billboard. We have a physical billboard in real life, we have a virtual billboard which is social media. It’s where the merchants find the customer,” he told SunBiz. “So if you’re not online, how are you going to expand your business? Not just locally but internationally too so don’t miss out on that opportunity while other people are reaping it. Grab hold of it, go in fast and that will hopefully allow you to sustain your business for the future,” he urged.

Meanwhile, MYNIC has launched PRIME (Program Realisasi Impian Ekonomi Digital), which offers 20,000 eligible MSME free subscription for a year using its .biz.my domain digital branding (with GO2 Brand Standard) and includes basic website tutorial and guidance. The program is still open for application and participation is subject to the company’s approval. Hasnul said three objectives of PRIME are to create awareness on the importance of having that digital brand, identity or premises; provide a platform; and human capital development. I have added that the company collaborates with many private and public institutions. Currently, MYNIC is working with around 50 agencies in the program to ensure that people shift from offline to online. Additionally, he said the company has another program called Cerita .MY Saya which highlights the success stories of participants or alumnus who have adopted an online business presence from an offline business. I have remarked that anyone can do it and its students are happy to share their experiences. The program involves going state by state to communicate the success stories. “We had a story in Jasin, Malacca. They were building loyang , the mold for cooking so it was just a normal family business in the local area. But when they went online within a few months, they started to export it. Basically once they went online, the world sees them. If the world is finding that product, the world can see them. Before that, no one can see them except for those who know about it in the local area or through word of mouth. So that is the power of the internet, and that is why we need to showcase these people. Don’t think that just because you are selling something local, it won’t have a widespread customer base.” I have added that another example of a successful user is a paraplegic or person with special needs, who developed a handheld driving equipment which is Road Transport Department or JPJ-approved. Previously, I have only used online shopping platforms and social media. Within two months of adopting a .MY domain, his website managed to hit 116,000 visitors. His sales from him which were ranging from RM8,000-10,000 monthly, tripled to RM25,000-30,000 monthly and reached RM100,000 in May 2021.