Shareholders approve Sarawak Consolidated Industries’ share capital reduction plan

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd (SCIB) has received shareholders’ approval for the reduction of its issued share capital amounting to RM40 million at its extraordinary general meeting today.

The group said the credit arising from the share capital reduction will be used to eliminate its accumulated losses.

Its group managing director & CEO, Rosland Othman, said the reason for the capital reduction is to offset the losses that the SCIB has accumulated from 2006 to 2018.

“This will enhance the company’s financial profile with our bankers, customers, suppliers, investors, and other stakeholders as the elimination of accumulated loss would reflect the current value of underlying assets and financial position,” he said in a statement.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Malaysian economy notwithstanding, Rosland reiterated that the group’s target of hitting RM2 billion market capitalisation still stands, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

However, he noted its operational progress has been restricted due to the reimposition of the movement control order by the government. “Hence, we have been constantly engaging with our clients, suppliers, and subcontractors for site progress planning and rescheduling to minimise disruptions to operations and manage the costs.”

The CEO said the group is focused on meeting clients’ expectations and its cost rationalisation while looking to secure potential projects to cushion the impact from the stretched schedule of an existing project.

At the same time, he noted that there have been a lot of clarifications made and actions taken by Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd regarding its audit issues.

On the matter, Rosland stressed that SCIB and Serba Dinamik are two separate companies and business segments that share a common shareholder but they have independent and separate management.

He added that SCIB’s exposure to Serba Dinamik’s project is currently limited to a recurrent related-party transaction in Abu Dhabi, which has yet to commence its piling work. Thus, it faces no financial risk on the project.

Rosland said the group is focused on its domestic and international expansion plans as its prospects remain intact and business is going on as usual with the construction division as a core revenue contributor.